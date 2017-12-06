Menu
First Lady Melania Trump’s latest trip with Second Lady Karen Pence inspired her to share a Christmas wish with Americans this week.

Trump and Pence traveled to Texas on Wednesday to check on the relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. According to KHOU, the trip’s agenda included hosting a meet-and-greet with first responders in the Coastal Bend who helped the community after the storm hit, meeting with a family that lost much of their home, meeting with elementary school students and volunteering at a food bank.


Ahead of the trip, Trump shared her wish for the upcoming holidays in a statement:

While I am heartened by the strength and resilience of those impacted by the storms, I will continue doing all that I can to lend a voice and shine a spotlight on those who need assistance to rebuild and start new family traditions. As Christmas and the New Year approach, I encourage people to lend their time volunteering or providing financial support to those still reeling from the hurricanes.

Pence also shared a statement, saying “Our hearts are encouraged by the people of Texas and their continued enthusiasm to help each other pick up the pieces and rebuild after Hurricane Harvey.”

Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc in areas around Rockport, Corpus Christi and Houston when it made landfall in August as a Category 4. The storm downgraded to a tropical storm after hitting, but the areas endured devastating floods.

First Lady Melania Trump shares her Christmas wish in honor of her trip to Texas AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
