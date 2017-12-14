Police nabbed five men and say they’re responsible for a string of fast-food robberies on Houston’s northeast side.

The men allegedly robbed a Church’s Chicken near Mesa Drive and a Subway restaurant overnight. They may be connected to other thefts at area eateries. Police are also looking for two more men who may have been involved.

Some of the suspects are under the age of 18, say police.

The robberies occurred over a span of 48 hours; authorities used a police helicopter to try to track down the other two men to no avail.