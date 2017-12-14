Menu
Screen Shot 2017-12-14 at 3.57.24 PM Read this Next

After following her dreams to San Francisco, authorities say they found a Spring valedictorian's body in the Bay
Advertisement

Police nabbed five men and say they’re responsible for a string of fast-food robberies on Houston’s northeast side.

RELATED: Houston, we may have a problem with the prospective In-N-Out at Westheimer


The men allegedly robbed a Church’s Chicken near Mesa Drive and a Subway restaurant overnight. They may be connected to other thefts at area eateries. Police are also looking for two more men who may have been involved.

Some of the suspects are under the age of 18, say police.

RELATED: Houston restaurants know how to celebrate the ‘Stros and they want you to join in on the freebies

The robberies occurred over a span of 48 hours; authorities used a police helicopter to try to track down the other two men to no avail.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Sarah Huckabee Sanders denies that one of Washington’s top republicans is getting out

Sarah Huckabee Sanders denies that one of Washington’s top republicans is getting out

A woman fearing her boyfriend’s suicide went too far to stop him — now he’s the one mourning

A woman fearing her boyfriend’s suicide went too far to stop him — now he’s the one mourning

A teen and her unborn baby paid with their lives after a drunk firefighter got behind the wheel

A teen and her unborn baby paid with their lives after a drunk firefighter got behind the wheel

This banker overcame homelessness, and now is fighting for a World Boxing title

This banker overcame homelessness, and now is fighting for a World Boxing title

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

After following her dreams to San Francisco, authorities say they found a Spring valedictorian’s body in the Bay
Rare Houston

After following her dreams to San Francisco, authorities say they found a Spring valedictorian’s body in the Bay

,
Police narrow suspects after another unbolted ATM was stolen at a Houston Marriott
Rare Houston

Police narrow suspects after another unbolted ATM was stolen at a Houston Marriott

,
Harris County confronts growing opioid crisis by suing several parties who allegedly put profits over patients
Rare Houston

Harris County confronts growing opioid crisis by suing several parties who allegedly put profits over patients

,
A Houston lawmaker is the next target for Democrats after the Roy Moore defeat
Rare Houston

A Houston lawmaker is the next target for Democrats after the Roy Moore defeat

,
Advertisement