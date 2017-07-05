Five Houston Astros are headed to the All-Star Game

You voted Houston, and now five of your Houston Astros players will be suiting up for the All-Star game on July 11. The game will take place in Miami.

Not only that, but fans made history this year.

Three of the Astros will be starters in the game, including Jose Altuve (2B), Carlos Correa (SS), and George Springer (OF). Dallas Keuchel (LP) and Lane McCullers, JR. (RP) will join their teammates in the bullpin. This is the first time in club history that the ‘Stros have three starters on the All-Star team.





It’s no surprise that this is a year for making history. This season has been a fantastic success for the Astros, who remain at the top of the standings.

While five will suit up for the game, Houston knows that all of our Astros are All-Stars.