“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines help an 81-year-old Harvey victim rebuild

Chip and Joanna Gaines made a surprise appearance in Houston over the weekend to help an elderly woman rebuild her home in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Doris Davis, 81, and a big fan of the HGTV stars, met the duo at her storm-ravaged home. They came in from Waco specifically to help rebuild Davis’ home–along with 60 ExxonMobil volunteers.

In this precious clip, you can see Davis meet the stars, who instantly charmed the woman and her family.





“You look like a million dollars,” Chip said to Davis about her outfit–which included a fur coat on the chilly morning.

When the storm hit in August, Davis stayed in her home as the water rose. She was rescued by a neighbor, but her home was unsalvageable.

“I don’t know if I was so frightened, from all this going on, I really could not move,” Davis said of the moment water flooded her home.

And now, thanks in part to the Chip and Joanna, Davis’ home should be ready in about a month.