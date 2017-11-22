Karen Fonseca is turning all of her newfound attention into a profit by selling the now infamous “F**k Trump” stickers she’s currently sporting on her truck’s rear windshield.





“I never chose to be in the news at all. Until Troy Nehls made it public on his personal Facebook page,” she said. “Why would you put it on your vehicle if you didn’t agree with me?”

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls first brought Fonseca and her husband into the spotlight with a since deleted Facebook post imploring them to remove the sticker, which reads “F**k Trump and f**k you for voting for him,” from the truck and threatening them with disorderly conduct charges should they fail to do so. Once the owner’s identity was revealed, she and her husband defended their message by saying they’re simply exercising their right to free speech.

Days later, Fonseca was arrested on an outstanding warrant from years ago — something she finds suspicious and believes has something to do with her sticker — and afterwards made a new addition to her truck: a sticker that says “F**k Troy Nehls and f**k you for voting for him” that sits right next to her original one.

Fonseca plans to eventually start selling the “F**k Troy Nehls” stickers too, and they will be available for $15 a pop along with their “F**K Trump” counterparts. So far, the stickers have been selling fast, and even the group that designed the stickers, Fort Bend County Democrats, is seeing an uptick in their sales after a stagnant three months.

“It’s turned into this bigger thing, everything is back ordered. We can’t print enough, even if they want to buy now there’s going to be a delay because we have to print a lot more up,” Ali Hasanali, a Fort Bend-area Democrat, said. “My hats off to Karen for being forthcoming and not being pressured or intimidated. She’s a rallying cry for anyone who cares about individual liberties.”

The group plans to use money raised via the sale of their stickers for a voter registration drive with the intention of helping elderly voters get to the polls. In response to Fonseca’s sticker dedicated to him, Sheriff Nehls said, “Our country is at a moral decline.”

