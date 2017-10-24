Flesh-eating bacteria from Harvey claims another area victim working to rebuild Houston

This week, Galveston County authorities said flesh-eating bacteria related to Hurricane Harvey claimed another area Houstonian.

A 31-year-old man reportedly working to restore homes damaged from the storm apparently contracted necrotizing fasciitis, the rare bacterial infection that kills soft tissue, commonly known as flesh-eating bacteria.

Authorities said the man died last Monday, Oct. 16.

Flesh-eating bacteria deaths, though unusual, struck a number of Houston-area victims after Harvey.

For instance, according to Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office, 77-year-old Nancy Reed died shortly after a fall in her home contaminated by flood water.





Authorities say another Missouri City man is still recovering from the infection, after a mosquito bite became infected while he walked through floodwaters.

On Facebook, J.R. Atkins further shared his progress he claimed he first noticed as a problem from a swollen area on his arm, which he said ultimately morphed into something more serious.

Dcotors said he nearly died after seeking treatment at the hospital, but, after three surgeries, he is reportedly now back home cleared for light duty by his doctors.

Experts caution people to follow simple steps to avoid the bacteria, including keeping open wounds clean, implementing first aid, avoiding natural bodies of water and washing one’s hands regularly.