Flood waters, gators and now snakes, Houston’s climate is as biblical as ever

With all the makings of the ultimate substitute teacher prank, last Friday, a West Columbia Elementary School substitute teacher dealt with her snakiest student yet.

Far from a laughing matter, however, Heather DuPont was forced to deviate from her lessons plans after a snake made its way from one of her fifth grade students’ backpacks.

Slithering in just in time for the social studies class, DuPont ran from the room seeking help after her students were shaken by the snake.





“They were scared, one boy even jumped on top of a chair, he thought it would be safer,” fellow teacher Phyllis Chappell said in an interview. “(The backpack’s owner is) still freaking out, saying she doesn’t have any idea how it got here.”

Chappell skillfully captured the snake with a trash bag, but she and DuPont are still unsure what kind of serpent they avoided.

Like alligators and other reptiles moving to higher ground after major flooding events like Harvey, snakes are known to seek dry shelter during major rains.

The girl who allegedly transported the cold-blooded guest to class unsuspectingly said she keeps her backpack on the ground of her hoe in Brazoria County.

Welcome back to school, Houston!