Flooded and in need of extensive repair, the Wortham Theater may not reopen until next season

Thanks to extensive damage from Hurricane Harvey, the home to the Houston Ballet and Houston Grand Opera will be closed until next spring.

The Wortham Theater Center made the announcement on its Facebook page. While there is no structural damage to the downtown venue, HVAC units were damaged, as well as the building’s elevators.

“We appreciate the patience and support of our resident performing arts partners, as well as their patrons and supporters. We are steadfastly committed to seeing that everyone is back on their home stage as soon as possible,” Dawn Ullrich, president and CEO, Houston First Corporation, provided in the post.





Officials with the organization say the earliest the theater will reopen is May 15, 2018.