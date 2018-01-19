Earlier this week, authorities released store surveillance cameras in Hutton’s Jewelry & Gifts showing a group of robbers smashing display cases with a hammer and running out of the store with over $2 million in jewels:





$2 MILLION JEWELRY HEIST! Sugar Land police are looking for two men caught on camera smashing display cases and getting away with jewels. –> https://t.co/qn98uV92NX pic.twitter.com/KeqUmMsCRn — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) January 18, 2018

Police are reportedly looking for the two suspects, who allegedly committed the Sugar Land-area robbery in broad daylight on January 10.

RELATED: Five Houston residents accused of using pepper spray in Austin Victoria’s Secret robbery

Footage shows the heist beginning in standard Hollywood fashion, with one man seeming to ask the clerk if he can see one of the pieces in the case; he can then be seen pulling a hammer out from under his coat, which he uses to smash the display glass.

According to ABC, police describe the first suspect as wearing a black jacket with a red and black Chicago Bulls baseball cap and faded blue jeans; investigators believe he is in his early 30s, about 200 pounds, standing around 5-foot-10.

The second man reportedly wore a white floppy bucket hat, black jacket and faded blue jeans; he weighs around 220 pounds and estimated to stand about 6-feet tall.

Police say the two are also suspected and wanted for breaking into another jewelry store in the Houston area, Deutsch & Deutsch Jewelers, in December.

The Sugar Land Police Department is asking anyone with information reach out to (281) 275-2540 or the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS

RELATED: Houston police say they found the burned body of suspect in 1.3 million armored car robbery