Former Houston Astros’ Jeff Bagwell paid tribute to his dad in a Hall of Fame speech that will bring you to tears

Jeff Bagwell, the second member of the Houston Astros to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, says he doesn’t like to be the center of attention.

But he was in the spotlight on Sunday in Cooperstown, N.Y., when the beloved ‘Stro was honored with the biggest honor a baseball player can attain.

In his acceptance speech, Bagwell typically ducked accolades and instead called out his dad as the one who made it all possible.





“There’s something about a dad for a son that plays baseball. You brought me to love this game of baseball,” said Bagwell. “You used to say that you’d give me your right arm throwing me batting practice all the time — and you did. More importantly, you taught me how to be a man.”

“You showed me respect, how to have respect and to walk through this life as a man,” Bagwell continued. “That’s something that I’m very proud of … You are just a wonderful father and I’m so happy that you’re here for this day for me. I know it means a lot to you. And we’re in this together, my friend.”