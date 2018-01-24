At the end of April, rocker Jack White – formerly of the White Stripes and a number of other side projects, like the Dead Weather and the Raconteurs – is scheduled for a two-night stop in Houston.





And he’s making an all-but-demanding request:

Lock up your phones during the performance.

White will reportedly play shows on April 30 and May 1 at Revention Music Center, and he said he is only letting people in if they agree to lock their phones in secure pouches, claiming the lack of cell phones will foster a more “human experience” at his live shows.

According to announcements on the “request,” pouches made by a company called Yondr will be carried by show goers the whole time, only, they will be locked to prevent access while White is on stage.

In a release by Revention, spokespersons explained there will be a designated ‘Yondr phone zone’ at the shows, removed from the main venue, where people can unlock the pouches and use their phones if necessary.

Want to post photos or videos from the show and make your hip friends jealous? They covered their bases there, as well, with the release further detailing how an official photographer will be letting people repost their work:

“For those looking to do some social media postings, let us help you with that. Our official tour photographer will be posting photos and videos after the show at jackwhiteiii.com and the new Jack White Live Instagram account @officialjackwhitelive. Repost our photos & videos as much as you want and enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience.”

GOOD MORNING! @TMRVault pre-sale for #JackWhite tour tickets is on starting at 10am local time (that's NOW for you eastern time zone folks!) Not a Vault member? Sign up now at https://t.co/s9FWXgdLRB to get access and check the Vault site (https://t.co/EC722qj70R) for details. pic.twitter.com/07ePHl48OM — Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) January 22, 2018

According to the Houston Chronicle, some fans are criticizing White for the decision, but others said they believe it’s worth the hassle:

Comedians, such as Dave Chapelle and other musicians, including Alicia Keys, previously implemented the same lock pouch system at their shows, reportedly advocating for the service because it gives the performers the audience’s undivided attention.

White is touring in support of his third solo album, the upcoming “Boarding House Reach” dropping on March 23.

