Menu
Roy Moore Read this Next

Texas heavyweights withdraw endorsements for Roy Moore to leave "final judgment" to the voters
Advertisement

A child was ejected from a car during a multi-vehicle accident in north Houston Tuesday morning.

RELATED: A Houston man is recovering after yet another MetroRail pedestrian accident downtown


Several emergency crews were on the scene following the accident, which happened in the 9100 block of Irvington Boulevard and De Boll Street.

According to the Houston Fire Department, two cars were involved.

Three other children were hurt in the incident, which happened shortly after 7:00 a.m. One of the minors was unconscious after the crash.

RELATED: A Houston-area 6-year-old boy’s walk to school with his mom turned out to be his last

There is no further information currently as to who caused the crash or the conditions of other passengers.

Four children wounded, one ejected in a two-car crash in north Houston AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Never feed your dog these 5 foods from your Thanksgiving table

Never feed your dog these 5 foods from your Thanksgiving table

Carson Daly pays tribute to his mother and Jimmy Fallon’s mother who were “fast friends” in life

Carson Daly pays tribute to his mother and Jimmy Fallon’s mother who were “fast friends” in life

Swedish meatballs aren’t really Thanksgiving food — but for Tyson, we made an exception

Swedish meatballs aren’t really Thanksgiving food — but for Tyson, we made an exception

Roy Moore just lost a big vote of confidence from Trump’s White House — here’s how it went down

Roy Moore just lost a big vote of confidence from Trump’s White House — here’s how it went down

Homeless man returns $10,000 check to woman who lost it

Homeless man returns $10,000 check to woman who lost it

Stories You Might Like

Texas heavyweights withdraw endorsements for Roy Moore to leave “final judgment” to the voters
Rare Houston

Texas heavyweights withdraw endorsements for Roy Moore to leave “final judgment” to the voters

,
Dip a chip in remembrance of Frank Liberto, father of the concession nacho
Rare Houston

Dip a chip in remembrance of Frank Liberto, father of the concession nacho

,
A throwback of Houston Ballet’s Lauren Anderson lifting a rising star will captivate any audience
Rare Houston

A throwback of Houston Ballet’s Lauren Anderson lifting a rising star will captivate any audience

,
Following Sutherland Springs’ shooting, the debate on faith v. security heats up in Houston
Rare Houston

Following Sutherland Springs’ shooting, the debate on faith v. security heats up in Houston

,
Advertisement