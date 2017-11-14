A child was ejected from a car during a multi-vehicle accident in north Houston Tuesday morning.

Several emergency crews were on the scene following the accident, which happened in the 9100 block of Irvington Boulevard and De Boll Street.

According to the Houston Fire Department, two cars were involved.

Three other children were hurt in the incident, which happened shortly after 7:00 a.m. One of the minors was unconscious after the crash.

There is no further information currently as to who caused the crash or the conditions of other passengers.