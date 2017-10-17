Four incidents in three days, several shootings are leaving Houstonians on edge

According to various news outlets, several shootings were reported across Houston over the past 72 hours.

In an incident Sunday night, a 4-year-old girl died after being shot and killed in a quadruple shooting in southwest Houston, where a man also allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in an unrelated incident Monday.

Investigators said four victims were outside of their apartments Sunday, when two men came up and opened fire near the child. The incident occurred at 10:40 p.m. at an apartment complex off Gulfton and Westward.





In the second Pasadena shooting Monday, a man allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend in the 400 block of Glenmore; police responded to a domestic disturbance call at around 1:00 p.m., when they found the woman.

The suspect fled, but, late last night, the man reportedly shot himself in the head, ultimately receiving a transport by Life Flight to the hospital. Authorities said his condition is unknown at this time.

In a third, separate incident, a 50-year-old man died, when four suspects opened fire and tried to carjack a woman and her baby at around the same time as the Pasadena dispute; police said four masked gunmen with rifles and an assault weapon shot two people in the 6800 block of London Street Monday afternoon.

The men reportedly then tried to carjack a woman with a baby, who were able to escape unharmed.

However, a 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Call @CrimeStopHOU if you know where 4 guys are who shot 2 men & carjacked Mom & baby. They are in Kia Sedona that looks like this #abc13 pic.twitter.com/CqCJ7Fy5DQ — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 17, 2017

Most recently, a student is facing charges after being arrested for bringing a gun to class in Dickinson.

According to the school district, after finding the gun, another student alerted administrators; officers removed the student from class and took him into custody.

“Dickinson High School administrators and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office liaison officers handled the situation quickly to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” Dickinson ISD’s Communications Director Tammy Dowdy provided in a statement.

These are developing situations.