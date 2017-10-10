Friday the 13th came early for Houston this year, but our bad luck may finally have run out

Devastating losses in two crucial games, along with two season-ending injuries, cast a shadow over Houston’s pro sports teams last week.

First, the Astros suffered a humiliating loss 10-3 loss in Fenway Park to the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the American League Division Series in the afternoon, and, only a few hours later, the Texans lost 42-34 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Turning things around, the Astros went on to win Game 4, advancing to the next round of post-season play – the American League Championship.

Showing further signs of optimism for the rest of the season, rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for five touchdowns in Sunday’s showdown against the Cheifs.





However, the miserable day for the Texans continued, as the defense struggled to stop the high-powered Chiefs’ offense.

Things only got worse when All-Pro defensive lineman J.J. Watt broke his leg in a no-contact injury and Whitney Mercilus tore his chest muscle. Not to mention, the Texans lost the game taking them to 2-3 in League play.

Watt and Mercilus are reportedly out for the season, and, without the two powerhouses playing the Texans’ entire season is now in jeopardy.

Other than the University of Houston’s 35-22 victory over Southern Methodist at TDECU Stadium on Saturday, the city’s sports weekend was pretty bleak.

Houston sports fans can only hope things get better as the ALDS continues this week, and the Texans face the winless Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

Here’s hoping things are better this week. Hang in there, Houston!