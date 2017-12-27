Menu
A standoff on the Katy Freeway, a big-rig rollover on 59….

RELATED: These videos of Houston traffic prove that even traffic is bigger in Texas


All in a morning’s commute for TxDOT and other authorities who deal with traffic headaches on area roads.

This morning’s commute, no less:

On the Katy Freeway, authorities said they closed multiple lanes of traffic early today, when suspects from an area robbery set up camp on the roadway and reportedly refused to leave their vehicle.

Footage from a Houston Transtar camera showed police rerouting traffic off the freeway and onto Wirt Road.

They allegedly robbed a business on Richmond Avenue near Las Palmas Street, with police saying the suspects ended up stopped on the freeway; it remains unclear, however, how the standoff became resolved, but authorities said the roadways did reopened.

Meanwhile, on the Eastex Freeway, a big rig rolled over, when police said the truck hit a stopped car spun out on the wet road just south of the northern Beltway early this morning, around 3:00 a.m.

The 18-wheeler, reportedly carrying jugs of bleach, didn’t require a “major cleanup,” police said.

RELATED:  No longer contained by the roadways, Houston traffic is leaping from the streets and into our homes

Neither driver suffered injuries in the collisions, but the incidents did block lanes of traffic for hours.

Hang in there, Houston.

From east to west, Houston freeways are back in full swing after the Christmas holiday AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File
