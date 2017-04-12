Funny man Adam Sandler was spotted balling out at a gym in Sugar Land, but his skills were anything but a joke

Funny man Adam Sandler was in town this week performing for his Netflix tour at the Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land.

Sugar Land – my goodness, that was fun pic.twitter.com/zd2CckHar9 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) April 12, 2017

The stop was likely part of the press tour for his new show “Sandy Wexler,” the story of a diligent talent manager in Los Angeles, coming to Netflix April 14.

Adam Sandler LIVE at Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX – 2017 [HD]: https://t.co/MwmFTIbBFr via @YouTube — sepopyu (@sepopyu1) April 12, 2017

David Spade, Nick Swardson and Rob Schneider joined Sandler for the tour, but Tuesday’s set wasn’t the only performance the headliner gave in town this week.





Last night, Reddit user _rajivvv posted he spotted Sandler at a Lifetime gym in Sugar Land.

But commenters had mixed feelings on the fan’s shot:

Sandler didn’t seem to phased by the high schooler’s* snaps:

*The blurred out male is wearing a shirt representing a high school.