Gas station owner remains hospitalized after weekend shooting incident, but he wasn’t the only one injured

Robbers shot a gas station owner as many as eight times in the arm in an early-morning incident at his property in north Houston late last week, but, according to authorities, not all of them got away.

Two cars reportedly drove into the Chevron station near the North Freeway Sunday; however, Mohammed Kahloon, the owner, said he carries a pistol to work, where he fired back after the suspects began shooting.

Authorities said Kahloon struck one suspect, who fled the gas station and crashed his car about a block away, later discovered dead at the scene.





Kahloon reportedly received a transport to a local hospital to undergo surgery to his arm.

While this isn’t the first situation at the gas station, Kahloon’s family said this most recent incident takes things to a new level for the store.

