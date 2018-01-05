Menu
Experts say weak flu vaccine and strong strains could spell disaster for Texas
A total of 26 new laws took effect the moment we stepped into the new year in the Lone Star State.

The passage of SB 1381 allows retail stores to prevent you from using your credit or debit card to make a purchase if you don’t have a valid government-issued ID, according to click2houston.com.

Another ID law allows voters who have a “reasonable impediment” to getting a government identification card to use things like bank statements at the polls to prove residency. However, voters could face jail time if they lie about not being able to attain a photo ID.

Others regulate prepaid calling cards, the appeals process for home appraisals and how much milk you can haul on a semi. The full list of laws with links to the complete text and history of each can be found here.

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

