AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Rare Houston

Get ready to celebrate, tomorrow is Parade Day in downtown Houston

The Houston Astros and their legions of fans are set to celebrate their World Series win in a big way Friday afternoon with a parade through downtown.

The celebration kicks off at 2 p.m. –city workers will start to close streets off at 1 p.m. — at the intersection of Smith and Lamar.

Then, the excitement will head north on Smith, east on Walker, south on Milam, west on Pease, north on Smith and end at Lamar Street.


Houston Astros parade route, via Google Maps. Parade starts at 2 p.m., Friday, November 3.

Here is an interactive map of the route.

Expect all of the Astros stars — hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy, naturally — plus team owner Jim Crane, manager A.J. Hinch, the Astros mascot Orbit and even the Minute Maid train operator Bobby the Engineer.

“It’s a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history,” Mayor Sylvester Turner told ABC 13. “As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form.”

Get ready to celebrate with our boys!

Houston Astros’ Josh Reddick and Javier Bracamonte celebrate after Game 7 of baseball’s World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Astros won 5-1 to win the series 4-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Check downtownhouston.org/parking for parking info.

