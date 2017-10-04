Giant pharmaceutical company loses suit against Texas lawmakers

Judge Lee Yeakel recently ruled against drug giant Pfizer in a year-old case concerning the release of its pricing to lawmakers.

The company claimed in the lawsuit that the Texas Commission on Health and Human services committed breach of confidentiality when it released Medicaid rebate information to two state lawmakers. One of them was Sen. Charles Schwertner, head of Texas’ Health and Human Services Committee, which regulates Texas’ Medicaid budget.

States are routinely granted rebates when they buy brand name drugs in bulk for the purpose of a federal program like Medicaid, and its these prices that had Pfizer so concerned. Overall the average consumer still sees a higher cost for them than before, with a Kaiser Health Tracking Poll finding that 77 percent of respondents thought drug prices were “unreasonable.” Lowering their cost continues to be a priority well into 2017.





According to pharmawatchdog.com, Schwertner wanted to see the pricing information even after he was assured by Texas Health and Human Services that the state was getting a fair deal on the price of Medicaid drugs. The request was granted after it was determined that state law didn’t prohibit the release of that data.

Pfizer plays its pricing information very close to the vest, as it could have to decrease its prices if every state knew what price they were getting drugs for. By filing the lawsuit, the company seemed to have a desire to defend its ability to keep pricing information secret from everyone, thereby guaranteeing the best financial outcome for itself.

While the case was ongoing, lawmakers weren’t allowed to see any further data, but now the case has been decided in the state’s favor.

Judge Yeakel said in his ruling that no breach had taken place, saying “The court will not construe to carry out so narrowly as to prevent the Commission charged with administering the state’s Medicaid program from disclosing information that could affect state budgeting to the body which created it,” in his ruling.

He added wryly that “In Pfizer’s view, legislators are not necessary to carry out the state’s Medicaid program.”

