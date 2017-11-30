Menu
Thanksgiving Day Parade Read this Next

These Christmas candies are supposedly the best in Texas according to CandyStore
Advertisement

In light of the post-Thanksgiving shopping rush of “Black Friday,” “Small Business Saturday,” and “Cyber Monday” comes “Giving Tuesday,” a day meant to remind Americans about those in need. Reports show Houston stepped up its giving efforts this past Tuesday.


Amy Ragan, chief development officer for the Houston Food Bank, told a local newspaper Giving Tuesday has spurred an increase in donations each year.

“To have a day to think about others who aren’t as fortunate is a nice reminder of what the holiday season is all about,” Ragan said.

RELATED: HPD launches 32nd Annual Comida Food Drive with high expectations

Several Houston businesses joined in the spirit of giving. OTC Global Holdings, a stock brokerage firm based in uptown Houston, pledged to match all donations to the Food Bank Tuesday by three to one. By late afternoon, the efforts raised over $80,000 for the Food Bank.

Some charitable efforts focusing specifically on Hurricane Harvey relief also saw influx of donations. Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund collected more than $10 million in November, for a total of $104 million. According to the mayor’s office, the charity has also collected on all but $2.8 million in outstanding pledges, down from $17 million a month earlier.

RELATED: Houston athletes, teams show giving spirit during holiday season

“Especially after Thanksgiving and right before Christmas, it’s inspiring to see everybody who wants to give back,” Houston Children’s Charity spokesperson Caitlyn Pesl told a local TV station. “We hope to affect millions of children every year through our programs, through Better Night Sleep, through Christmas and 100 percent of the proceeds from our programs go straight back yo the children.”

‘Giving Tuesday’ prompts waves of donations for Houston charities Rare Media Library
Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini alleges her former church may have gotten involved in case against “That ’70s Show” star

Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini alleges her former church may have gotten involved in case against “That ’70s Show” star

After all of the rumors about her, this is how Natalie Morales responded when Matt Lauer was fired from NBC

After all of the rumors about her, this is how Natalie Morales responded when Matt Lauer was fired from NBC

Our tax dollars shouldn’t be used to cover up government officials’ sex crimes

Our tax dollars shouldn’t be used to cover up government officials’ sex crimes

A Texas man’s sex crimes against young girls were so heinous he’ll be locked up for 1,000 years

A Texas man’s sex crimes against young girls were so heinous he’ll be locked up for 1,000 years

Prince William shared the hilarious thing he is looking forward to after his little brother gets married

Prince William shared the hilarious thing he is looking forward to after his little brother gets married

These Christmas candies are supposedly the best in Texas according to CandyStore
Rare Houston

These Christmas candies are supposedly the best in Texas according to CandyStore

,
Houston bar makes another top 25 list, proving the Bayou City really can give you wings
Rare Houston

Houston bar makes another top 25 list, proving the Bayou City really can give you wings

,
Teacher arrested after she reportedly got stoned and naked with a student after some Chick-fil-A
Rare Houston

Teacher arrested after she reportedly got stoned and naked with a student after some Chick-fil-A

,
ICYMI, a federal court says Texas’ SB 8 abortion restrictions are unconstitutional
Rare Houston

ICYMI, a federal court says Texas’ SB 8 abortion restrictions are unconstitutional

,
Advertisement