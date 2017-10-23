Giving Whataburger another run for their money, Houston’s burger competition is heating up yet again

Many Houstonians are excitedly awaiting the arrival of West Coast burger chain In-and-Out.

But, now, a second California burger joint is reportedly making moves to hit the Bayou City.

Los Angeles-based burger chain Fatburger is expanding to Texas, and, according to reports, Houston is one of the stops on their list.

They are said to be opening restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as well.

While locations remain to be determined in Houston, Fatburger said they are looking to open three to five locations across the metropolitan area.





No timeline is currently announced, but chain representatives said the company hopes to open the first location in Dallas within six months, coming down to Houston soon after.

Fatburger features a variety of burgers and sides, all served with a signature, self-proclaimed West Coast flair.

We expect to have 300+ restaurants open by the end of our #IPO. That's a lot of cheese! https://t.co/usewQoSkfB pic.twitter.com/WatVbPm5rO — FATBURGER (@Fatburger) October 16, 2017

Think they’ve got a fat chance against Whataburger?