Good Samaritans save a terrified dog from rising waters after a failed rescue attempt

A dog stranded on top of a car to get away from flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey was finally rescued after the video of a previously failed attempt went viral.

CBS11 shared a video of the rescuers attempting to reach the dog via boat. The boat was unable to get close enough for a safe rescue and the frightened dog thwarted any attempts rescuers could make to carry it to safety.

Two men, reported to be Kyle Scott and Roy Ethridge, later returned to the spot with their own boat. After earning the dog’s trust with snack sticks, they were able to complete the rescue.





The men named the dog Harvey.

