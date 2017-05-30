Gov. Abbott signs bill allowing Lyft and Uber to return to Houston, Galveston

Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation yesterday that will open the door for car-ride sharing outfits Lyft and Uber to return to Houston and Galveston.

Abbott signed the law, HB 100, that will ban the controversial fingerprinting requirement, and will ensure that Texas cities can no longer dictate how companies conduct background checks.

Lyft left Houston nearly three years ago amid the mandatory fingerprinting law. According to the Houston Chronicle, “a company spokeswoman said Lyft would not relaunch in Houston while that requirement was in place.”





In light of the turnabout, Lyft is set to return to Houston service at 2 p.m. tomorrow.

The signing of HB 100 also means Austin will see Lyft and Uber return to business there.