Gov. Greg Abbott is making his list and checking it twice of legislators he considers naughty and nice

Amidst a heavily protested special session with 20 proposals slated for consideration, Governor Greg Abbott is publicly criticizing lawmakers opposed to legislation he considers his top priority.

During a recent Q&A at the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF), Abbott threatened action against legislators who choose to not support his initiatives:

RELATED: Governor Abbott Signs Bill Allowing Uber and Lift to Return to Houston, Galveston

“I’m going to be establishing a list. You and other organizations may be establishing a list. We all need to establish lists that we publish on a daily basis and call people out — who is for this who is against this, who has not taken a position yet.”





Topics Abbott plans to bring up in special session include special education in public schools and the continuously controversial “bathroom bill,” which would required transgender students to use the bathroom corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate.

During the TPPF meeting, division between Abbott and Texas Houston Speaker Joe Strauss, who’s ideals repeatedly clash with Abbott and his supporters, was a theme of discussion.

Long at odds with Staruss, Lt. Gov Dan Patrick expressed his allegiance with the Governor.

RELATED: Houstonians may be Shocked at Governor Abbott’s Latest Comments on Changes in the Lone Star State