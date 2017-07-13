Grab some spoons because Blue Bell is cooling down summer with new flavors

Ice cream lovers rejoice because the Blue Bell family just got bigger.

The popular Texas brand has announced the addition of a new flavor called Sweet and Salty Crunch.

The new blend combines vanilla ice cream, chocolate coated pretzels, chopped roasted almonds, and milk chocolate chunks. As usual, the new flavor sounds so good you’ll wonder why you aren’t already eating it.

Sweet and Salty Crunch hits stores today. For a limited time, customers can find it in both the half gallon and pint sizes.





The announcement came on the heels of the return of Red, White, and Blue Bell, Cookie Two Step, and Pineapple Sherbert.

Last week, Blue Bell also announced the return of Southern Blackberry Cobbler.

They’re certainly fulfilling their commitment to keeping Texas freezers well-stocked during National Ice Cream Month, which happens to be July. Better get some spoons, Houston!