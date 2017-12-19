If you haven’t heard of the graffiti artist who went by ‘Nekst,” as fellow artists describe, he’s something of an underground legend.

RELATED: This is lit – Houston’s ‘Be Someone’ bridge graffiti gets the holiday treatment.





“You could tell he wasn’t scared,” graffiti artist Remuv said in an interview. “He’d climb anything…whether it be 10 stories high or in reaching distance of people passing by.”

Legally known as Sean Griffith and originally from Houston, according to a new segment by GreatDay Houston, featured below, Nekst left his mark in cities across the U.S., repeatedly tagging his moniker in giant letters under the cover of the night to avoid the police.

#tbt #nekst #dcgraffiti A post shared by carnagenyc (@carnagenyc) on Dec 7, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

#Nekst #KingNekst #forever #nekstforever A post shared by @ nekst_tribute on Dec 2, 2017 at 5:40pm PST

During another interview, a second artist confirmed what he described as Nekst’s greatness:

“He was like a forefather to our city in terms of graffiti.”

However, five years ago around this time, during the holiday season, Griffith died of an overdose.

“It was like part of us was missing now,” street artist Daniel Anguilu said of Griffith’s passing in a 2014 interview. “Because he was part of a group of people, and one of the ones who went out and did it the best. …but for us its more like a friend is gone.”

After his death, other street artists and graffiti writers, including the highly-acclaimed and award-winning Banksy and Vizie Msk, paid tribute to Griffith with their own art, on walls across the world.

Banksy’s tribute work is said to be one of the first .gifs ever created:

Other artists who knew him and wanted to pay tribute to his memory, and the idea of a place where people could paint and tag legally took root in Houston’s King’s Point Mullet.

Griffith’s brother reportedly created a museum piece in honor of him, and others continue working to ensure his work, and his legacy, are around forever – tributes some may believe show how the art we make can live and inspire others long after we’ve left this world behind.

#Nekst #Sace #mayhemcru A post shared by @ nekst_tribute on Dec 16, 2017 at 8:41pm PST

RELATED: An enterprising graffiti artist changed a ‘Crooked Hill’ sign to read something more political

RIP to this creative Houston visionary.