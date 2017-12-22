Christmas is the season of giving, but what happens when people start taking?

One apartment complex in America – possibly Houston – is about to find out:





Locally-oriented CoreVizionTV Network recently shared a photo to its Instagram of a flyer detailing a disgruntled gift-giver turned Grinch.

Christmas is canceled in 6808 😂😂😂 A post shared by CoreVizionTV Network (@cvtvnetwork) on Dec 20, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

According to the letter featured in the photo, which contains some harsh language, someone stole the writer’s package from his/her front door.

As the photo made its way across social media, the poster vowed payback with plans to steal all packages delivered to the property until his/her package is returned.

The person posted how they even plan to climb onto balconies to steal gifts.

Declaring no one will celebrate Christmas until his/her family’s gifts are returns, the writer threatened to go full-on Grinch.

While the location cited in the letter is unclear, it appears to first be posted from Reddit by username CinnamonCherryS, who said she found the letter posted in her apartment complex.

Wherever 6808 is located, Christmas is officially cancelled for the time being.

With luck, however, this Grinch’s heart grows 3-sizes and allows the holiday to return.

If not, there’s always in-store pickup, and, given the several instances of package thieves reported around Houston and the nation, it may be the safest way to receive your presents until Santa makes his way down your chimneys.

Ho, ho, hold on to your packages until then, y’all. Happy Holidays!