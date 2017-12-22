Menu
House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on Benghazi Read this Next

After facing a number of sexual assault-related allegations, Blake Farenthold's future in Congress is decided - for now
Advertisement

Christmas is the season of giving, but what happens when people start taking?

One apartment complex in America – possibly Houston – is about to find out:


RELATED: Astros-themed Christmas light show makes Pearland a holiday hit

Locally-oriented CoreVizionTV Network recently shared a photo to its Instagram of a flyer detailing a disgruntled gift-giver turned Grinch.

Christmas is canceled in 6808 😂😂😂

A post shared by CoreVizionTV Network (@cvtvnetwork) on

According to the letter featured in the photo, which contains some harsh language, someone stole the writer’s package from his/her front door.

As the photo made its way across social media, the poster vowed payback with plans to steal all packages delivered to the property until his/her package is returned.

The person posted how they even plan to climb onto balconies to steal gifts.

Declaring no one will celebrate Christmas until his/her family’s gifts are returns, the writer threatened to go full-on Grinch.

RELATED: HEB grocery list has internet hunting hoochies

While the location cited in the letter is unclear, it appears to first be posted from Reddit by username CinnamonCherryS, who said she found the letter posted in her apartment complex.

Came home to this letter pinned to my apartment building’s bulletin board. from trashy

Wherever 6808 is located, Christmas is officially cancelled for the time being.

With luck, however, this Grinch’s heart grows 3-sizes and allows the holiday to return.

If not, there’s always in-store pickup, and, given the several instances of package thieves reported around Houston and the nation, it may be the safest way to receive your presents until Santa makes his way down your chimneys.

Ho, ho, hold on to your packages until then, y’all. Happy Holidays!

“Grinch” promises to steal Christmas from neighbors until package is returned PRNewsFoto/U.S. Postal Service
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

Catch up with some real Houston punks bringing the noise with ‘LACE’
Rare Houston

Catch up with some real Houston punks bringing the noise with ‘LACE’

,
This list of the worst speed traps in Texas could help on your holiday road trip
Rare Houston

This list of the worst speed traps in Texas could help on your holiday road trip

,
Abused and abandoned puppy finds new Houston home for the holidays
Rare Houston

Abused and abandoned puppy finds new Houston home for the holidays

,
Despite some setbacks for a new area store, a two-story H-E-B store is reportedly coming to Meyerland
Rare Houston

Despite some setbacks for a new area store, a two-story H-E-B store is reportedly coming to Meyerland

,
Houston hero Mattress Mack offers holiday surprise for man discriminatorily denied Uber
Rare Houston

Houston hero Mattress Mack offers holiday surprise for man discriminatorily denied Uber

,
Advertisement