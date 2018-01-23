In the newest phase of Texas’ green energy movement, 174 Power Global, a U.S. owned subsidiary of South Korea’s Hanwha Energy, began construction on a massive solar farm near Fort Stockton.





Here's a peek at plans from California-based 174 Power Global to build the "largest solar farm in Texas" on a site near Fort Stockton. All of the power generated from the 236 MW project will go to Austin Energy. #SolarPower #PermianBasin #ATX pic.twitter.com/Zd8y1HvOLQ — Sergio Chapa (@SChapaSABJ) January 18, 2018

The 236 megawatt facility will send all of its energy to renewable power company Austin Energy. 174 Power Global plans to operate the plant for 25 years after they finish building it, according to solarpowerworldonline.com.

Once completed, the plant, named Midway Solar, will reportedly generate enough power to run 50,000 homes.

“The 174 Power Global team is delighted to begin construction on Midway Solar and partner with Austin Energy to provide competitively priced, renewable solar energy in a state that ranks 7th in the nation with respect to installed photovoltaic facilities,” said Deborah Reyes, head of development for the eastern region and Mexico Country manager for 174 Power Global, in a statement.

Bloomberg Markets projects the boom in solar energy could threaten Texas fossil-fuel companies’ $1.4 billion yearly revenue generated during the summer.

The company expects Midway Solar to be operational in late 2018.

