Gunman shoots down fireman in Dallas, Police Association asking for the public’s prayers

DALLAS– A fireman was injured Monday afternoon when a man opened fire on first responders before fleeing from authorities, according to multiple reports.
Officers were called to a report of a possibly suicidal man around 11:30 a.m. Monday, KDFW reported. While responding, authorities spotted a man with a rifle and the man apparently opened fire, according to KDFW.
The Dallas Police Association asked for the public’s prayers after the shooting and warned that officers were “pinned down by gunfire.”