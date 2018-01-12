Menu
Beto O'Rourke holds 'Beers With Beto' fundraiser to make his appeal to Houston
Two restaurants along Kemah Boardwalk closed Thursday night after downed power lines reportedly knocked out electricity as a cold front swept through the Clear Lake-Seabrook area.


Diners said Landry’s Seafood and Lighthouse Restaurant abruptly ended service when the power went out.

Officials said they called Kemah Volunteer Fire Department, dispatched to the scene, where authorities pointed to high winds as a possibly culprit.

Other businesses along the boardwalk said they did not suffer impacts from the gusts, however.

Meanwhile, in Missouri City, thousands of residents reportedly lost power for several hours, due to the weather.

