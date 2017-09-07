H-E-B’s CEO writes a huge check out to to J.J. Watt’s Harvey relief fund

H-E-B’s CEO Charles Butt has made a massive donation to J.J. Watt’s Hurricane Harvey relief fund, pushing the amount raised to over $25 million.

In an announcement Wednesday morning, representatives from the San Antonio-based grocery behemoth presented Watt with a $5 million check.

“J.J. really stepped up and took action,” Scott McClelland, president of H-E-B’s food and drug division, said. “He didn’t wait for someone to come and bail out Houston. I think that’s the story about Houstonians in general.”





What started a few weeks ago as a modest goal of raising $200,000 has turned into a monster fund for Harvey’s victims.

And it’s a family affair for the affable and heroic Watt. His mom has been tasked with helming and handling the campaign, and it seems there will be no rest in her duties for the foreseeable future.