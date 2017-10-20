Forget fake frights: Have Halloween in a real Houston haunted houses

When it comes to having the pants scared off you and your friends this Halloween, you have two options: go for the jump scares of pop-up skeletons and kids in rubber masks playing in a converted backyard, or visit one of Houston’s numerous historical locations that are believed to be haunted by specters from the afterlife.

Julia Ideson Building at 500 McKinney

Lovers of books and ghosts alike may find what they need at the Julia Ideson Building at 500 McKinney in downtown Houston. The building serves as an annex to the modern Houston Public Library building next door. The building also reportedly serves as the home of Jacob Cramer, a longtime caretaker, and his dog Petey.





Rice Hotel at 909 Texas

The historic Rice Hotel (909 Texas) was once home to some of the most hard-drinking, hard-driving, and hard-partying figures in both show business and the oil business. Now converted into the posh Rice Lofts, some of the partygoers are allegedly still dancing the night away, decades later. Reports have surfaced of sightings of ethereal dancers cutting a rug on the building’s roof.

Elder Street Artists Lofts

Even some of Houston’s most gentrified locations are not immune to hauntings. The Elder Street Artists Lofts were constructed in 2005 on the site of the Jefferson Davis Hospital, which was in turn constructed in 1924 on a cemetery for Civil War soldiers and officers. Numerous reports surfaced over the years that the hospital was haunted. Now the ghosts that inhabit the new space can serve to inspire, or frighten, the site’s new residents.

Spaghetti Warehouse building at 901 Commerce

Sadly, one historically haunted Houston site that won’t be on anyone’s Halloween itinerary this year is the Spaghetti Warehouse building at 901 Commerce. While the popular restaurant had reportedly been haunted for years, much of it was lost in the floodwaters of Hurricane Harvey this past August. The restaurant announced that they would reopen in Houston, but have not yet stated if they can restore the downtown location, or if they will find another site. No word yet on if the ghosts will follow them to any new location.