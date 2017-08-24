Halting traffic on both sides of I-10, one was killed in a fiery crash involving three 18-wheelers Wednesday

One person is dead following a horrifying crash on eastbound I-10 involving three 18-wheelers yesterday.

The accident occurred near Dell Dale in East Houston on Wednesday afternoon, shutting down both sides of I-10.

As of rush hour, only the westbound lanes were reopened.

🔴 #LIVE Sky 2 is over the scene of an 18-wheeler crash on I-10 at Dell Dale > https://t.co/99Yv1is8kV pic.twitter.com/jkDqiGx9DJ — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) August 23, 2017

While the accident is still under investigation, all three big rigs were involved in a single accident.

After the crash, the vehicles caught fire, sending massive plumes of smoke into the air.





Smoke from the crash could be seen for miles.

One of the drivers was killed in the crash, but the condition of the other two drivers was unknown on Wednesday evening.

HCFMO HAZMAT on scene of the 3 18 wheeler accident on I10 and Dell Dale. One confirmed fatality. @HCSOTexas will provide further updates. pic.twitter.com/6jtTxCGFGz — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) August 23, 2017

Law enforcement was on the scene gathering evidence to complete their investigation into the cause of the accident shortly after collision.

Crews are working to clean up the debris, but authorities say clean-up will take some time, especially since hazmat is required.

Teams were still working to remove the charred trucks late on Wednesday.

SHUTDOWN: A big rig fire has shut down ALL lanes of the East Frwy at Dell Dale. @RebeccaABC13 will have the latest on this crash on TV at 4 pic.twitter.com/f1cm1qPz2c — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 23, 2017

Additionally, the fire significantly damaged the roadway.