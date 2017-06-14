Handling your business at the beach is now easier, thanks to Galveston’s Portland Loo

If the prospect of using public restrooms at the beach has you crying foul, look no further than the Portland Loo, a super-clean, stainless-steel example of the future of Galveston’s beach bathrooms.

RELATED: After receiving death threats and offensive vandalism, the owner of a Galveston restaurant was forced to take extreme measures

The first one has just gone up along the city’s Seawall — at 29th Street — as part of a multimillion-dollar “seawall beautification project.”

Other new bathrooms will be located at 19th, 39th, 45th and 61st streets.





“We are as excited as the public is to see this project coming to a close,” said Jaree Fortin, PIO for City of Galveston. “And we are looking forward to the day when we can open these up to the public.”

The first new Loo still lacks plumbing, but when finished, all will have running water — a marked difference from the previous portable restrooms.

RELATED: You can gamble on the high seas out of Galveston, but it might not always be smooth sailing

The overall beautification project is being funded by $6.3 million in federal grants, a $1 million grant from Frito-Lay and $500,000 in city funds, Fortin said.