Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61, were reportedly found murdered over the weekend at their home in Spring’s Northgate Forest subdivision after their son called to check in on them.





Harris County Police just released a surveillance camera at the subdivision’s gate which may have caught a clue to the two suspected killers’ identity.

Taken last Thursday evening, it shows a black Lincoln Navigator pull up to the subdivision’s front gate and park in the turnaround. Then two men get out of the vehicle and climb under the gate.

Later on, the footages captures the Lams returning home in their 2016 grey Porsche Panamera, which is recorded going back and forth from the scene multiple times between when authorities believe the murder happened Thursday and when the victim’s bodies were found Saturday.

Currently, police reportedly think the couple was ambushed in their garage, then forced inside their home. They were found with their hands and feet bound, dead from bullet wounds.

The Lam’s home was ransacked of an unknown number of valuable items, including guns and jewelry. The killers also stole the Lam’s car, later found abandoned in a parking lot off FM 1960, according to ABC.

These are the descriptions given of the two individuals on the surveillance footage, according to ABC:

The driver appears to be a black or Hispanic male of medium height and build. His face was uncovered. The passenger appears to be around 6 feet 4, and walks with an unusual gait or limp. He was seen wearing a letterman jacket with “CC” on the front, and two tone pants, with one light-colored leg and one dark-colored leg. His face appears to be covered.

“I just wanna make it clear that these type of individuals, these type of scumbags, we need to get off the streets. They brutally executed two individuals,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez during a press conference.

