With three arrests, authorities say they closed 150 car burglaries in north Harris County.

Precinct 4 deputy constables made the arrests following a three-month investigation into a string of vehicle break-ins.





“The arrest of these three suspects has led to the clearance of over 150 car burglaries throughout northwest Harris County neighborhoods including, Dowdell PUD, Bridgestone MUD, Villages of Creekside, Meadowhill MUD, Glenloch Farms, Charterwood and Northpoint,” Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman provided in a Facebook post.

After months of following leads, investigators said they got their big break, thanks to a diligent homeowner.

Surveillance footage from outside a home in the 6800 block of Tammany Manor Lane showed a male suspect breaking into the homeowner’s vehicle on December 22.

From the image, authorities identified the suspect as Dain Fletcher, 20, whom they arrested at his home. At the time of the arrest, Fletcher allegedly possessed firearms, stolen items and drugs on his person.

While in custody, Fletcher provided the names of two other suspects reportedly involved in the car burglaries.

Authorities later arrested Dominque Demond Lockett, 19, and De’Aries Jahmar Smith, 18.

During the arrest, they said they recovered some of the stolen property, as well as narcotics.

Police reportedly returned the recovered property to its rightful owners.

All three suspects initially bonded out of jail; however, authorities said they re-arrested the suspects on new charges:

Fletcher is charged with theft of firearm and burglary of motor vehicle. His bond is $5,000.

Lockett is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and is held on a $1,000 bond.

Smith is charged with theft of firearm and possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $6,000.

If you would like to share additional information on these instances, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.