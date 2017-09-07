Harvey clean-up crew caught on doggy cameras burglarizing victims’ homes

Two people working for disaster restoration company SERVPRO were arrested for stealing from Harvey victims.

The company was hired to clean up a group of condos damaged in the flooding, and two employees who were supposed to be on the job downstairs where the damage was were instead caught on motion-sensored cameras stealing things from an upstairs bedroom in one of the condos.

The cameras were installed to monitor the dogs that live in the house, according to Jordan Blair, who lived in the condo the SERVPRO employees ransacked.

According to FOX, the camera system alerted Blair and his roommate, who contacted the condo board, who, in turn, alerted the police.

The two men who committed the burglary were arrested and determined to be from Michigan. The condo board has since heard from two other people who say their homes were robbed.

“It hurts that they will take advantage of you,” Blair told FOX news.

SERVPRO released a statement to FOX in which it condemned the behavior and assured that the two men had been fired by the franchise owner. It reads:

We are very troubled by the allegation involving the employees of a SERVPRO Franchise operator. We in no way condone these actions, which run contrary to SERVPRO’s values and culture. It is our understanding the franchise operator has terminated the employment of these individuals. We will continue to investigate and follow the situation and take any other action deemed necessary or appropriate to help ensure this will not occur again in the future. The SERVPRO franchise system looks forward to continuing to assist the residents of the State of Texas in their time of need.

