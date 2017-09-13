Harvey is creating jobs at FEMA and they’re going on a hiring spree in Texas

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency is hiring Texas workers to help with the recovery process after Hurricane Harvey.

The new hires will assist teams of local, state, and federal workers, along with volunteers from charities and community groups already on the ground.

The agency will work alongside the Texas Workforce Commission to place qualified workers where they can offer the most aid. Each position pays between $14 and $34 per hour.

The positions available through the FEMA program include:

administrative support assistant



civil engineer

communications specialist

construction cost estimator

courier

crisis counselor

customer service specialist

environmental specialist

floodplain management specialist

graphics specialist

hazard mitigation outreach specialist

historic preservation specialist

registered nurse

sign language interpreter

voluntary agency liaison

In a press statement announcing the program, “FEMA gains valuable community insights, provides jobs and puts Texans to work helping Texans.”

For instance, the customer service specialists will “serve as the primary point of contact for persons inquiring about disaster assistance,” according to the FEMA website.

The duties for this position will also include “assisting disaster victims, processing claim requests for disaster assistance, and providing information regarding available programs to individuals applying for disaster assistance.”

The agency is also opening up positions in its “Reservist” program. The “temporary, on-call, and intermittent” positions include duties ranging from hazard mitigation and remediation to historic preservation to financial management.

Interested applicants can submit their resumes and applications through the Texas Workforce Commission website or through the FEMA website.

The agency will be announcing new job postings as they become available.