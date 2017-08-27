Harvey is hitting Houston hard, but evacuations are underway for the area’s most vulnerable

Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,
A catastrophe of untold magnitude is still unfolding in Southeast, Texas as floodwaters inundate a large swath of the Houston-Galveston area following Hurricane Harvey.
The pictures of the disaster are stunning, including one of a nursing home that showed residents sitting in waist-deep water.
The photo, which showed residents at La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, Texas went viral Sunday.
The Galveston County Daily News reports 15 people were evacuated from the home.
“We were air-lifting grandmothers and grandfathers,” Dickinson’s emergency management coordinator, David Popoff, told the newspaper.
Relatives of the nursing home’s owner posted the photo on Twitter, hoping they could get emergency help and they did.
Six people are confirmed dead in Texas so far after Hurricane Harvey slammed ashore along the Gulf Coast Friday night.
Forecasters are predicting some parts of the region could receive more than 50 inches of rain by the time the weather clears later this week.