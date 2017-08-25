Harvey is raining on some parades already this weekend, including Coldplay’s tonight at NRG

The Coldplay concert scheduled for tonight at NRG Stadium will be postponed, according to Live Nation.
The promoter made the announcement on Twitter midday Friday.
Both Live Nation and Coldplay reached an agreement that an update will be provided to ticket holders when there is further information.
Tickets to the concert went on sale last October for Chhris Martin & Co.’s “A Head Full of Dreams” tour in an elaborate three-stage production.
Additionally, Lady Antebellum’s Sunday concert in The Woodlands was canceled, and House of Blues also followed suit, canceling its Saturday and Sunday shows.
Simple Plan’s Friday night show, however, as of mid-afternoon Friday, was unaffected.
Houston, we are here and as of right now, our concert at House of Blues tonight is still scheduled to go on as planned. We are monitoring the weather and Hurricane Harvey updates continuously and are in communication with our local promoter and @livenation regarding the status of the show. We care about our fans deeply and we know that some of you have been looking forward to this show for a very long time, have traveled from far away to be here and the last thing we want is to disappoint anyone. At the same time, your safety is our number one concern. We are taking all this into account and will update everyone on the status of the show as soon as possible. The situation is the same for Austin tomorrow; as of right now, the show is on. We will keep on monitoring the weather and update everyone as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding and please stay safe. Love, Pierre, Chuck, Sebastien and Jeff.
Meanwhile, Live Nation tweeted: “We urge all fans in the area to stay safe.”
