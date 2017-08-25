Harvey is raining on some parades already this weekend, including Coldplay’s tonight at NRG

The Coldplay concert scheduled for tonight at NRG Stadium will be postponed, according to Live Nation.

RELATED: The jury is still out whether Coldplay will play Houston tonight at NRG Stadium

The promoter made the announcement on Twitter midday Friday.

Due to Hurricane Harvey, tonight’s Coldplay concert at NRG Stadium has been postponed. (1/2) — Live Nation Houston (@LiveNationHOU) August 25, 2017

Both Live Nation and Coldplay reached an agreement that an update will be provided to ticket holders when there is further information.

Tickets to the concert went on sale last October for Chhris Martin & Co.’s “A Head Full of Dreams” tour in an elaborate three-stage production.





Additionally, Lady Antebellum’s Sunday concert in The Woodlands was canceled, and House of Blues also followed suit, canceling its Saturday and Sunday shows.

Simple Plan’s Friday night show, however, as of mid-afternoon Friday, was unaffected.

Meanwhile, Live Nation tweeted: “We urge all fans in the area to stay safe.”

RELATED: Bracing for a direct hit, people are feeling protective about the famous Corpus statue of Selena