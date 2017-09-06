Rare Houston

Harvey relief workers “break into” a warehouse — with permission, of course

The water treatment plant in Beaumont, Texas has been offline for days. Anything helps when it means fresh, clean water. In this case, that means breaking into a Coca-Cola distribution warehouse — with permission, of course. Bill Zang and Sam Byers recently found themselves in that exact situation.

Someone from the Coca-Cola company contacted the Beaumont Fire Department to tip them off: There were thousands of bottles of Dasani water stored in a north Beaumont distribution center. It was theirs if they could get to it — the warehouse was surrounded by floodwaters.


That tip was passed on to Byers and Zang, who had a hovercraft and other tools of the trade.

With a saw, a hammer, and a hovercraft, the two got through a gate, into the warehouse, and secured 14 cases of water. Those cases, according to USA Today, were headed to the National Guard, who would redistribute them.

