Harvey survivors face new evacuations as a chemical plant nears explosion

Fear of an explosion at a chemical facility in Crosby, Texas, prompted continued evacuations Wednesday for residents within a mile and half of the plant.

The CEO of the North American unit of Arkema told reporters Wednesday that the company knew there was no way to prevent an explosion.

“We have an unprecedented 6 feet of water throughout the plant. We’ve lost primary power and two sources of emergency backup power. And as a result, critical refrigeration needed for our materials on site is lost. Materials could now explode and cause a subsequent and intense fire. The high water that exists on site, and the lack of power, leave us with no way to prevent it,” Chief Executive Rich Rowe said Wednesday.





Floodwaters swamped the backup generators Tuesday, compromising the refrigeration required for the chemicals stored there.

Authorities working with Arkema urged everyone to evacuate Tuesday within a 7 square-mile area surrounding the plant. Homeland Security is also setting up a command post near the site, according to CNBC.

The facility, which produces organic peroxides, is located 25 miles northeast of Houston.

Please check back for updates.