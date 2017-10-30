He may live in Galveston, but a former HPD officer won’t be spending his retirement at the beach

The Associated Press, update 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A 56-year-old retired Houston police officer must serve life in a Texas prison after being convicted of sexual assault of a child.

RELATED: Several Houstonians are accused of indecency with children, one still on the run from police

Abel Diaz Rodriguez of Texas City was sentenced Friday by a judge in Galveston to three consecutive life prison terms. Jurors earlier convicted Rodriguez of three counts of sexual assault, with each carrying a penalty of up to life behind bars.





Prosecutors say the teenage victim was assaulted multiple times in 2014 and Rodriguez forced her to choose between physical abuse or having sex with him. The victim in 2015 reported the attacks to Texas City police.

Officials say Rodriguez served 25 years as a Houston police officer before retiring in 2007.

RELATED: The streets of Houston are a little safer after 16 were arrested in a recent child predator sting