He might be making a title run, but Astros’ George Springer will be taking the big walk in January

Houston Astros outfielder and fan favorite George Springer is batting over .400 this post-season, but there’s another event he might be looking forward to even more, post-post-season.

RELATED: Houston Astros must face history to make history in their first American League matchup

Springer is getting married to Charlise Castro, 25, of Saugerties, N.Y., in January.

Castro and Springer share a love of sports; she played softball at the University of Albany and hit .369 with 33 home runs and 124 RBIs in 149 games.

Springer proposed to Castro in December at a beach resort in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico.





RELATED: Bun B’s Astros’ anthem is back to remind you, this is the post season, Crush City

After graduating from college, Castro obtained her Master of Business Administration from the College of Saint Rose in Albany.