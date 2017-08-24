He was arrested, but the barber accused of masturbating while cutting children’s hair maintains his innocence

A barber who was accused of masturbating while cutting children’s hair is defending his innocence:

“I would never do anything like this or even dream of doing anything like this,” 32-year-old Jeremiah Siqueido said in an interview with ABC13 news. “I worked for the barber shop for five years and never had any complaints, any issues. Everybody that knows me knows this is not me.”

The incident occurred on August 16, after a mother of three brought her children in to get their hair cut.





During the visit, she said Siqueido took several breaks. She became frustrated and followed him to a back room during one of the exits, where she says she saw him masturbating while looking at her children.

Although he ran away from our TV cameras last week, Jeremiah Siqueido says he's an innocent man.

Siqueido’s attorney, Sean Buckley, says the story is impossible.

According to Buckley, Siqueido was in the back room to work on faulty equipment.

As proof that his intentions were innocent, Siqueido and his attorney say the room is constantly monitored by surveillance footage.

They claim the investigation into the incident wasn’t thorough enough.

Siqueido is charged with indecent exposure, but Buckley theorizes the mother fabricated the allegations to get out of paying for her family’s haircuts.

This is a developing story.