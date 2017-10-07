He was caught on camera, but the Rosenberg 18-year-old wanted for assault made things easy for police

Police were searching for the 18-year-old wanted for assault, and they had the surveillance footage to prove it.

The man, Alejandro Maldonado, turned himself in to Rosenberg Police on Thursday, after being at large for more than a week.

A video, shown below, of Maldonado outside Ruchi’s Restaurant in Rosenberg shows where the teenager ran up to a man and punched him in the head, Lt. Chad Pinot said in an interview with Chron.com Thursday morning.





Police believe Maldonado did not know the victim, who was severely injured.

At first, the department thought the suspect would turn himself in, but they lost communication with him.

He is now booked into Fort Bend County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

This is a developing story.