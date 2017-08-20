A man visiting from China is in the ICU after being mauled by two dogs in Cy-Fair

He came to Houston from China so he could see a grandchild’s birth.

RELATED: Frightening video shows a pit bull going after a 3-year-old boy who might have been mauled to death if not for one man

However, sadly, the man, whose last name is Yao, is in the hospital for another reason:

He was mauled by two Cane Corsos, and is currently clinging to life in the ICU.

Near his family’s home in a residential area of Cy-Fair when the attack occurred, he was lying motionless in a ditch when a neighbor found him.





“I saw the female dog grab him by the shoulder and throw him around like a rag doll,” Erik Leffler said in an interview following the attack. “He was moaning in pain and his throat was ripped open.”

Leffler and his wife started shooting at the dogs to scare them away and eventually succeeded with their efforts.

Gruesome as it may be, the victim’s recovery could be a Hollywood ending because, as fate would have it, actor Sean Patrick Flannery (“Powder”) lives in the neighborhood, and he created a GoFundMe page to collect money for the man’s expenses.

RELATED: A woman left her car during a safari tour and was instantly mauled by a giant tiger

In a video on the site, Flannery implores people to help with prayers, funds and asks for recommendations for an eye-trauma surgeon.