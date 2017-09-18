He was too heavy to carry, so a Baytown woman dismembered her boyfriend with a machete

After a couple’s spat on the night of August 16, a Baytown man went to bed.

RELATED: She willingly watched as man after man sexually abused her 10-year-old daughter, who was later found dismembered

While he was sleeping, however, girlfriend Cierra Sutton allegedly shot Steven Coleman in the head, and then dismembered his body with a machete because, as she described it, he was too heavy to pick up.

After allegedly dumping his body parts in various dumpsters, Sutton called the police two days later to report Coleman missing.





She then fled to Louisiana with her 10-year-old daughter, whom police say was inside the apartment when she killed the man.

Investigators say dismembered remains of Steven Coleman were found at this Baytown Landfill. They arrested his girlfriend in LA. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/nU5WoTlANn — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) September 17, 2017

Sutton dropped her daughter off with friends in Metairie and was taken into custody last week elsewhere in the state.

RELATED: A mom allegedly stabbed her infant son and his dad because the boy was a “devil baby”

A torso fitting the deceased’s description turned up in a landfill late in August, but it is still unknown if it is Coleman’s.

This is a developing story.