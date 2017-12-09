Menu
Screen Shot 2017-12-09 at 11.54.25 AM (1) Read this Next

Motivated by Harvey, Houston company creates multipurpose escape tool
Advertisement

According to police, a Richmond man who went missing Tuesday night after he left his home to try and sell his car is dead.


RELATED: More than a week later, the family of a missing Houston teen is beginning to fear the worst

Authorities reportedly identified the body of Altaf Hussain Malik, 43, with the help of the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences after investigators discovered him Thursday night, covered in trash bags inside a dumpster at an apartment complex on Truxillo Street in the Third Ward.

During an interview, Malik’s wife told Eyewitness News he rushed through dinner Tuesday to sell their 2009 Audi A8.

RELATED: Police find body of missing Houston-area girl and capture boyfriend after gruesome discovery

Police are asking those with information or who recognize the missing car with Texas license plates HZX9910 to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

May this family man RIP.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

The snow may be gone, but police say Saturday ice on Houston roadways left some drivers frozen in their tracks
Rare Houston

The snow may be gone, but police say Saturday ice on Houston roadways left some drivers frozen in their tracks

,
Motivated by Harvey, Houston company creates multipurpose escape tool
Rare Houston

Motivated by Harvey, Houston company creates multipurpose escape tool

,
Activists seek to protect “Dreamers” before DACA expires
Rare Houston

Activists seek to protect “Dreamers” before DACA expires

,
Parents, doctors worried about possible loss of federal children’s health insurance coverage
Rare Houston

Parents, doctors worried about possible loss of federal children’s health insurance coverage

,
Advertisement