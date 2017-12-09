According to police, a Richmond man who went missing Tuesday night after he left his home to try and sell his car is dead.





HPD says man found murdered by dumpster matches the description of Altaf Malik. He's a father of 4 who went missing after meeting someone who said they were interested in buying his car. Here's his GoFundMe https://t.co/0I7M82UlCo @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/0jqMmKcDxH — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) December 9, 2017

RELATED: More than a week later, the family of a missing Houston teen is beginning to fear the worst

Authorities reportedly identified the body of Altaf Hussain Malik, 43, with the help of the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences after investigators discovered him Thursday night, covered in trash bags inside a dumpster at an apartment complex on Truxillo Street in the Third Ward.

During an interview, Malik’s wife told Eyewitness News he rushed through dinner Tuesday to sell their 2009 Audi A8.

RELATED: Police find body of missing Houston-area girl and capture boyfriend after gruesome discovery

Police are asking those with information or who recognize the missing car with Texas license plates HZX9910 to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

May this family man RIP.